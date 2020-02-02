Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 448,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.