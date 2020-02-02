Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 448,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.47.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.