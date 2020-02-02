Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 179000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.