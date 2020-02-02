ValuEngine Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 289,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

