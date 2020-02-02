ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Sell

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
Shares of SID traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 4,714,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,838. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.