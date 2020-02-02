ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Sell

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SID traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 4,714,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,838. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 446,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 4,620.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

