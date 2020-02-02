ValuEngine Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to Hold

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.