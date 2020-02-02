Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

VLY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

