Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE MTN traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.51. The stock had a trading volume of 221,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day moving average of $238.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $186.50 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

