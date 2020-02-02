USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

USAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 203,798 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAK traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 319,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

