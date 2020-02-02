Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 858,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.22. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864 over the last 90 days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 163.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $58,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 139.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Upwork by 141.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.