United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Monthly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

TSE UNC opened at C$97.61 on Friday. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$88.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.40.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.