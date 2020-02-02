United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Monthly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.
TSE UNC opened at C$97.61 on Friday. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$88.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.40.
United Co.s Company Profile
