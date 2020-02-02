Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.