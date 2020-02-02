UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 387.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $134.16 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $565,013 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

