UBS Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $162.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. 35,982,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

