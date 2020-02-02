Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,324. The firm has a market cap of $811.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.71. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

