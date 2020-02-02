Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,305 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,305 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.31. 12,356,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

