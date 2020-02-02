TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 722,397 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

