Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $142.02. 4,727,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

