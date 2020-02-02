Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 792,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

