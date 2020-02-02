Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

