Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 4,112 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after buying an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after buying an additional 257,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after buying an additional 111,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 2,645,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.