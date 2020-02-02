Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 6,503.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $735,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $133,790.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 362,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

