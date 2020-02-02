Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.16. 2,190,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.44. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

