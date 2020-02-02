Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. 138,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Trupanion by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Trupanion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

