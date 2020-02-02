Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

