Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 7.8%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.72, approximately 574,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 394,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 424.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

