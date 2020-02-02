Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.86.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

