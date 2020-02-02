Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $131.62 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

