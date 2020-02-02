TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,022 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 408,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.70. 840,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,333. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.