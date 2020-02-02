Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
