Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.