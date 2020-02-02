Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.05.

TSCO stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

