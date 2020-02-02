Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.05.
TSCO stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
