Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

