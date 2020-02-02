Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 361,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

