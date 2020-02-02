Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 361,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.