Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after buying an additional 5,351,860 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after buying an additional 144,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth $5,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.