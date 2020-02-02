Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $80.02 on Friday. Toro Co has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

