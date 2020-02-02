TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.89-9.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.212-10.212 billion.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.40. 36,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,514. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

