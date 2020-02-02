Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,529 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.