Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,551,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. 3,522,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

