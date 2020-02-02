Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 465,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

