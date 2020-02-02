Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

DAL traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

