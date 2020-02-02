Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

