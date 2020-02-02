Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 145,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $139.77 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54.

CEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

