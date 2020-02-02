Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.64. 1,808,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,631. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

