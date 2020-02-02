Todd Asset Management LLC Has $48.60 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $48,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,437. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

