Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.20. 4,531,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

