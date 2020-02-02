Titan Coin (TTN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $423,948.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005438 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000298 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000909 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

