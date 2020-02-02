Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

