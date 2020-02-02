Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDT. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,648. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

