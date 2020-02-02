Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $330,633.00 and $1,786.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

