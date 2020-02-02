The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

