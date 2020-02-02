The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

